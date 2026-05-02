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Hikmet Hajiyev: All historical, cultural, and religious monuments within Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and restored - VIDEO

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Hikmet Hajiyev: All historical, cultural, and religious monuments within Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and restored - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a post on the Ghazanchi Church in Shusha.

He stated that the church has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style, News.Az reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that all lawful structures, as well as historical, cultural, and religious monuments within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and restored in line with national legislation.


News.Az 

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