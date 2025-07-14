Typhoon Nari approaches Tokyo, landslide warning issued

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Nari is on course to strike the Tokyo region and northeastern Japan on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing warnings for strong winds, high waves, and potential landslides.

The fifth typhoon of the season is expected to make landfall near Tokyo in the afternoon, before moving towards northeastern Japan and Hokkaido by late Monday through Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

As of 9 a.m., the typhoon was located about 210 kilometers south-southeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo and was moving north at around 35 km per hour. It was packing winds of up to 126 kph, it said.

The agency is forecasting winds of up to 126 kph in the Kanto area including Tokyo and the Tohoku region on Monday and in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday is expected to reach 120 millimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region and Tohoku, and 100 mm in Hokkaido.

