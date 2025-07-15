Typhoon Nari makes landfall on Japan's Hokkaido

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Nari struck Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, marking the first landfall of a typhoon on the region since 2016.

The storm, which weakened to a tropical storm after landfall, hit near Cape Erimo at the southern tip of Hokkaido around 2 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The agency continued to warn of strong winds in Hokkaido, with maximum speeds of up to 87.48 kilometers per hour recorded in the city of Kushiro.

The typhoon, which formed over the weekend around 200 kilometers south of Chichijima Island in the Pacific, moved along the eastern side of the Japanese archipelago before approaching Hokkaido.

It was the first landfall in Hokkaido by a typhoon in July since Japan began compiling statistics in 1951.

News.Az