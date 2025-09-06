Typhoon Peipah injuries 24 in central Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Peipah has left 24 people wounded and 40 houses damaged in four municipalities in the central Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka, local media reported.

Early on Friday afternoon, the city government in Makinohara received reports of tiles being blown off roofs by strong winds, utility poles collapsing and other incidents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The most harm to humans occurred in Makinohara, including three people who were severely wounded and 20 others sustaining light injuries.

Meanwhile, an agricultural greenhouse was blown away by strong winds in Yaizu City, leaving a farmer in his 40s with a severe facial fracture, the report said.

Chubu Electric Power Grid Co. said about 17,000 homes in Makinohara and elsewhere were hit with power outages at one point in the prefecture due to the influence of a tornado and strong winds.

Damage from wind gusts has also been confirmed in Kakegawa and Yaizu cities, and Yoshida Town in the prefecture. Local authorities are confirming details of the damage, the report said.

The year's 15th typhoon made landfall twice in western Japan earlier on Friday and then moved eastward along Japan's Pacific coast before turning into an extratropical depression on Friday night.

