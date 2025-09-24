Typhoon Ragasa forces Cathay Pacific to cancel 560 flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cathay Pacific Airways announced the cancellation of 560 flights due to Typhoon Ragasa, affecting around 85,000 travelers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

About 10,000 of the passengers have changed their travel plans following the airline’s announcement that no fees will be charged for rebooking or re-routing, the company says.

“As the airport is expected to be very busy, we kindly ask all customers to only come to the airport if they have a confirmed booking and to check in online before leaving home,” it says.

