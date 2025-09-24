Super Typhoon Ragasa makes landfall in southern China -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world’s most powerful tropical cyclone this year, has made landfall in southern China, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After killing 15 people in Taiwan and lashing Hong Kong with ferocious winds and heavy rains, Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang in the Guangdong province, China’s national meteorological centre reported on Wednesday.

In Taiwan’s eastern Hualien county, 17 people remained missing after a barrier lake overflowed and sent a wall of water into a town, the fire department said on Wednesday. Ragasa’s outer rim has drenched the island since Monday.

Many residents in the tourist town of Guangfu complained there was insufficient warning from authorities, usually used to moving people out of potential danger zones swiftly as the island is frequently hit by typhoons.

As rains inundated Taiwan, Hong Kong grappled with huge waves that crashed over areas of the Asian financial hub’s eastern and southern shoreline. The water rushed along pavements and submerged some roads and residential properties.

