Typhoon Wipha hits Vietnam, causing fatalities and widespread damage -VIDEO

Typhoon Wipha, the third tropical storm to strike Vietnam this year, has caused severe damage in Nghe An province, central Vietnam.

Local authorities one fatality and four injuries due to torrential rains and thunderstorms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The effect of Typhoon Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam so far this year, damaged 357 houses while inundating more than 400 hectares of rice fields and other crops across the province.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Wipha is expected to strengthen by early Tuesday, affecting northern Vietnam's coastal areas.

Local authorities are urging residents to stay alert as the storm continues to approach the mainland.

News.Az