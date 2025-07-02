Tyson Fury eyes comeback for one man, it’s not Anthony Joshua

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tyson Fury has reignited the boxing world with a stunning revelation: if he returns to the ring, it won’t be for the long-hyped showdown with Anthony Joshua — but for a trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Fury made it clear that his motivation lies in avenging the only two losses of his professional career, both delivered by Usyk in 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If I was going to come back, I’d come back for Usyk. In England. That’s the one I want immediately, that would be the fight I want next,” said the former WBC heavyweight champion.

Fury, who abruptly retired in January 2025 following a disappointing year in the ring, first lost to Usyk in May 2024 via split decision, surrendering his WBC title as Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion. The pair met again in December, where Usyk secured a unanimous decision win, leaving Fury with back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career.

Despite widespread interest in a domestic blockbuster against Anthony Joshua, Fury dismissed the idea of returning for anyone other than the Ukrainian champion.

He also made his lingering frustration with the judges’ decision in their second fight abundantly clear.

“My last fight was a clear victory for The Gypsy King,” Fury said.

“I want a fair fight, I don’t want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result. Which I know I didn’t get. I thought I won it by five rounds. I watched it 250 times. Each way I never see it as a way for him to win.”

While Fury continues to claim the moral victory, the boxing world will have to wait to see whether a third clash becomes reality. Usyk is currently preparing for a title defense against IBF champion Daniel Dubois later this month, but has previously expressed openness to completing the trilogy.

Whether or not Fury follows through on his comeback promise, one thing is clear, the fire for redemption still burns within "The Gypsy King."

