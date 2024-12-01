News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10°C
50°F
Feels like:
7.9°C
7.9°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Oleksandr Usyk
Tag:
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk to face kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven in surprising pyramid fight
27 Feb 2026-23:08
Tyson Fury confirms return to boxing a year after retiring
04 Jan 2026-17:22
Tyson Fury eyes comeback for one man, it’s not Anthony Joshua
02 Jul 2025-17:11
WBO orders Usyk to face Parker in mandatory title defense
13 Mar 2025-15:18
Fury weighs career-high 281 pounds for rematch with Usyk
21 Dec 2024-12:31
Fury vs. Usyk: Controversy brews over replacement judge ahead of title fight
20 Dec 2024-16:57
Usyk and Fury set for epic heavyweight rematch in Riyadh on Dec. 21
17 Dec 2024-13:57
Latest News
Telegram suffers widespread outage
Ukraine strikes major oil hub in southern Russia -
VIDEO
Gulf Air provides update on suspended flights
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after possible chemo errors in Japan
Iran confirms new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sustains injury
Amazon plans $6.2B investment in Poland from 2026-2028
Dubai reports drone incident in Al Bada’a area
President Aliyev meets Bosnian leader to discuss bilateral cooperation
Kuwait airport hit by drones
Iran claims drone strikes on Shin Bet headquarters, Israeli airbases
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31