UAE ambassador highlights investment potential in Azerbaijan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan share strong fraternal and friendly ties, the UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Blooshi, has told local media.

He noted that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, shortly after Azerbaijan regained its independence, News.Az reports, citing local media, News.Az reports.

Al Blooshi highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors and pointed to significant potential for further growth, particularly in the areas of economy and trade.

He also underscored the broad trade and investment opportunities available to both sides, including in agriculture, healthcare, tourism, clean energy, and the oil and gas sector.

News.Az