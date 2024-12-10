UAE condemns Israel’s seizure of Golan Heights buffer zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Israel's seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, reaffirming its commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the occupation is in violation and contravention of international law, particularly the "Agreement of Disengagement” signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.Furthermore, the UAE underscored its categorial rejection of such practices which threaten further escalation, exacerbate tensions in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

