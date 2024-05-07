UAE Council for Climate Action discusses climate ambition for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions centered on strategies to strengthen the country's climate action locally and globally. The Council addressed progress in implementing initiatives geared towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.Efforts to raise awareness about the environment, in order for a sustainable future economy, were discussed during the second meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action in 2024.The meeting was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) who expressed her gratitude to Council members and the teams from various authorities involved in climate work for their coordination and collaborative efforts towards fostering a sustainable future in the UAE.Her Excellency said: “Climate change is a reality with significant repercussions for us and every nation worldwide. We acknowledge the major impact climate change has on crucial sectors, which has led us to intensify efforts to mitigate its negative effects. We need to expedite innovation and implement solutions to combat and adapt to climate change. This aligns with our commitment to achieving Net Zero in the UAE by 2050.”Dr. Al Dahak added: "Our leadership entrusts us with the responsibility to establish a distinguished Emirati model that addresses climate change while keeping up with fast-paced development. Achieving this goal will enhance cooperation and coordination among all relevant stakeholders, including government entities, private sector, and all sections of society."The outcomes of COP28 underscored the UAE's prominent position in global climate action, and has inspired us to strengthen our position even more as we prepare for our participation in the upcoming COP29 to take place in the Republic of Azerbaijan later this year. In the meantime, we will continue to advance our local and global projects and initiatives as part of our endeavour to mitigate climate change."The meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action addressed various topics related to the implementation of national climate initiatives, including the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

News.Az