UAE-EU free trade talks making rapid progress

Free trade negotiations between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union are progressing rapidly, UAE State Minister Lana Nusseibeh said on Thursday.

The talks, launched earlier this year, cover trade in goods and services, investment, and cooperation in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical raw materials. The fourth round is scheduled in the UAE this week, with a fifth round planned for early next year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 8.3% of the country’s non-oil trade. Meanwhile, the UAE is the EU’s largest export destination and investment partner in the Middle East and North Africa.

