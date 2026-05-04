UAE issues first missile threat alert since US-Iran ceasefire

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The United Arab Emirates issued a missile threat alert on Monday, marking the first such warning since a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States took effect last month.

Residents received mobile phone notifications advising them to seek immediate shelter in secure buildings and stay away from windows and doors due to "potential missile threats," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Shortly after the initial warning, the Ministry of Interior announced that the threat had ended and reassured the public that the situation was safe.

This alert follows a period of intense regional escalation that began on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes against Iran prompted retaliatory attacks on Gulf infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan was established on April 8 and subsequently extended by President Donald Trump, tensions remain high. While authorities did not specify the source of Monday's reported threat, the incident underscores the continued volatility in the region despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

News.Az