UAE President views military products made in Azerbaijan

At the IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the stand of "Azersilah" Defense Industry Holding, which operates under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry, provided the UAE President with detailed information about the military products displayed at the exhibition, which were manufactured in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing local media.

The UAE President wished success to the Azerbaijani delegation for their active participation in IDEX 2025.

Additionally, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto inspected Azerbaijan's defense products and was briefed on the locally manufactured items.

On February 19, on the sidelines of the exhibition, Minister Mustafayev met with UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the EDGE Group Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council Nasser Al Nuaimi, and officials from China’s “CETC International Co., Ltd”, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the defense industry and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

The IDEX 2025 will continue until February 21.

