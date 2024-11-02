UAE, Qatar leaders urge for de-escaltion in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, spoke by telephone on Saturday to review the close ties between the two nations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation to advance the shared ambitions of both countries and their peoples, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East.They underscored the need for concerted efforts to prevent further escalation in the region and avoid additional crises. Additionally, they stressed the importance of a clear pathway towards a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all.The UAE participated in a high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Ninety-four countries and international organisations joined the two-day conference in Riyadh from Oct.30-31, which opened with keynote addresses by Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).The UAE delegation was headed by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the conference, Nusseibeh expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating international efforts to achieve the Two-State Solution, adding that the Kingdom’s historic leadership was needed now more than ever.

