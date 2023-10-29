UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday requested a UN Security Council emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip in light of the Israeli “expanded ground” offensive in the enclave, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The request was made by the UAE's mission spokesperson to the UN, Shahad Matar, on X.

"UAE has requested an emergency UNSC meeting to be convened as soon as possible in light of Israel’s announcement that it is “expanding ground operations” in Gaza," she said.

The UAE is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2022-2023.

