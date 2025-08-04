UAE scorched by near-record temperatures after hottest spring on record

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates is grappling with intense summer heat, with temperatures nearing historic highs following the hottest spring ever recorded, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

On August 1, the desert town of Sweihan registered a blistering 51.8°C (125.2°F) — just shy of the UAE’s all-time record of 52.1°C, set in July 2002 at the same location, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The scorching conditions follow a record-breaking April and May, and are part of a broader global trend of rising temperatures. Last year was the hottest on record worldwide, with global averages exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“We are whining while sitting in the air-condition... they (outdoor labourers) are working actually 24/7 in this heat,” said Yasir Shahad, a visitor from Australia.

Inland regions experienced daily highs over 50°C in June and July, while urban coastal centers like Dubai and Abu Dhabi saw consistent temperatures in the mid-40s°C. The NCM forecasts that August will be 0.25°C to 0.5°C warmer than average.

Officials continue to urge residents to limit sun exposure and avoid peak heat hours, though such guidance is difficult to follow for workers in construction and agriculture, who remain vulnerable to the extreme conditions.

News.Az