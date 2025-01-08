UAE sends 700 tons of food aid to drought-hit Somalia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) delivered 700 tons of food aid to Somalia on Wednesday to support families affected by severe drought across the Horn of Africa country, News.az reports citing foreign media .

According to the Somali National News Agency, the aid was handed over to Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) during a ceremony attended by UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, and SoDMA Commissioner, Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle.Abdulle said that the food supplies will be distributed in multiple drought-affected regions. “Three hundred tons have been allocated to Kismayo in Jubaland State, while 200 tons are designated for Garowe in Puntland State, located in the north-east,” he said.An additional 200 tons will be transported to secure areas near the capital, Mogadishu, via road to ensure swift delivery to those in need. Another 200 tons will be directed to accessible areas between Mogadishu and Jowhar and surrounding regions, Abdulle added.The Commissioner expressed gratitude to the UAE for its continued support in addressing Somalia’s humanitarian crises. “The agency is working to strengthen its efforts to combat the impacts of drought and famine in collaboration with friendly nations,” Abdulle said.Somalia has faced recurring droughts and famine for years, devastating agricultural lands and causing mass livestock deaths due to water and vegetation shortages.In 2023, approximately 3.9 million people were reported to be affected by these compounding crises.

News.Az