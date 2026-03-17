Missile debris kills one in Abu Dhabi after interception
- 17 Mar 2026 09:53
- 17 Mar 2026 09:54
- 1052194
- Middle East
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A person has been killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from a missile intercepted by air defence systems fell in a residential area, according to the emirate’s media office, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The incident occurred in the Bani Yas area, where falling fragments from the intercepted missile struck the ground.
Authorities confirmed that the victim was a Pakistani national.
By Nijat Babayev