Uganda court denies bail to opposition leader Kizza Besigye in treason case

A Ugandan judge has refused to grant bail to veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been detained for nearly nine months on treason charges.

Judge Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the 180-day period required before mandatory bail starts counting only from Besigye’s remand in civilian court on February 21, meaning Besigye falls short by 12 days to qualify for bail, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Besigye’s lawyers argued he should be released since he has spent over 180 days in custody without trial. The case has sparked concern among opposition groups and rights organizations over a perceived crackdown ahead of Uganda’s national election scheduled for early next year.

President Yoweri Museveni, 80, is seeking re-election amid mounting political tensions. Besigye, a former ally and personal physician to Museveni, has contested four elections against the incumbent but has alleged fraud and intimidation each time.

Besigye denies the charges and has been repeatedly arrested, including in 2022 on incitement charges. He was forcibly returned to Uganda from Kenya last November and initially faced a military tribunal before the case moved to civilian court.

The government denies targeting opposition figures, asserting that detainees have committed crimes.

