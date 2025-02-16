Uganda’s Kiplimo gears up for speed challenge at Barcelona half marathon

Kiplimo, the second-fastest man in half marathon history, clocked 57:31 in Lisbon in 2021—a world record at the time until Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha lowered it last year.

His most recent competition saw him dominate the San Silvestre Vallecana in Madrid, where he shared the victory with Berihu Aregawi in a blistering course record of 26:32.

In Barcelona, Kiplimo faces strong competition, including Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor, a three-time world half marathon champion with a personal best of 58:01.

Also in the mix are Kenya’s world half marathon bronze medallist Samwel Mailu and Ronce Konga, who boasts a PB of 59:08.

Italy’s European champion Yeman Crippa is aiming to break the European record of 59:13, while Germany’s Amanal Petros is targeting his first sub-60-minute half marathon.

On the women’s side, former world record-holder Joyciline Jepkosgei will defend her title, having won last year’s race in a personal best of 1:04:29 before setting a marathon PB of 2:16:24 in London.

With near-perfect race conditions expected in Barcelona—temperatures forecasted between 11-13°C—Kiplimo will be hoping to fine-tune his form as he builds towards his highly anticipated marathon debut.