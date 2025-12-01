UK aircraft parts firm boss admits fraud

+ ↺ − 16 px

The director of a London aviation parts company has pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading, two years after safety concerns linked to his business briefly grounded aircraft worldwide. Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, 37, admitted running AOG Technics with falsified documents covering the origin and condition of aircraft parts between 2019 and 2023.

Zamora Yrala entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court after UK regulators warned airlines in 2023 that suspect components from AOG had been installed in CFM56 engines, which power many Airbus and Boeing jets. The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme defrauded airlines, maintenance firms and suppliers, posing a global safety risk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The maximum sentence for fraudulent trading is 10 years. Sentencing is set for February.

AOG Technics and Zamora Yrala were previously sued by engine maker CFM International and co-owners GE Aerospace and Safran, after European regulators found uncertified parts in CFM56 engines. CFM said evidence suggested thousands of parts had been sold with falsified paperwork, prompting a worldwide search and calls for stronger oversight.

