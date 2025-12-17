UK and Azerbaijan deepen strategic partnership across key sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Huseyn Sultanli, expert at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

Since the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan upgraded their relations to the level of a strategic partnership in August 2025, both sides have taken concrete steps that signal the beginning of a new phase in bilateral ties. While the concept of a strategic partnership can be defined in different ways, one key indicator is the development of broad, long-term cooperation across multiple sectors. Such partnerships are resilient, grounded in shared interests and mutual goals, and marked by steady, upward momentum.

Azerbaijan has long attached special importance to its relationship with the United Kingdom. These ties represent a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s post-independence history, as the UK played a decisive role in connecting the country’s energy resources to global markets in the 1990s. BP continues to play an active role in Azerbaijan, having served as a cornerstone of the bilateral economic relationship, which has expanded and diversified over time.

Source: News.az

The UK has consistently ranked as Azerbaijan’s largest foreign direct investor. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, figures for the first half of 2025 once again confirm this trend, with UK investment totaling $806 million during that period. Political relations have also been constructive, with Baku placing particular value on London’s principled support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the now-former conflict with Armenia.

Bilateral cooperation has never been limited to narrow or purely transactional engagement. Education, trade, business development, and humanitarian assistance, particularly UK support for mine action in Azerbaijan, have long been integral elements of the relationship. In the education sector, cooperation reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to innovation, with UK universities ranking among the most popular destinations for Azerbaijani students.

What distinguishes a strategic partnership from other forms of cooperation, however, is the continuous pursuit of new initiatives and areas of engagement. In this regard, the second half of 2025 proved particularly important. Following the visit of UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty to the region in August 2025, and the subsequent upgrade of relations, the bilateral agenda has expanded significantly, with a steady stream of meetings, visits, and announcements.

Source: mod.gov.az

In Baku, this has been especially evident in the defense sphere. British Ambassador Fergus Auld met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense in October 2025, building on the momentum created by the appointment of the UK’s first resident defense attaché in March 2025. This trajectory was further reinforced by the visit of UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker to Azerbaijan in December 2025, during which he met with President Ilham Aliyev, underscoring the high-level importance both sides attach to developing cooperation in this area.

The ongoing military training program, under which Azerbaijani personnel train alongside their British counterparts, is particularly noteworthy. As in any bilateral relationship, certain areas remain underdeveloped despite existing coordination. With both Baku and London placing greater emphasis on defense and security cooperation, especially through direct, in-person engagement, further announcements in the coming months appear likely.

The bilateral agenda received another significant boost last week with the visit to Baku of John Alderdice, the UK’s trade envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia. In addition to meeting with President Aliyev, Alderdice held a wide range of discussions with Azerbaijani officials, ministers, and institutions, including engagements with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, representatives of the aviation sector, and the Ministry of Health. He also visited Nakhchivan.

Source: APA



This visit stands out as one of the broadest programs undertaken by a senior UK official, covering not only traditionally strong areas of cooperation but also sectors of emerging importance. Notably, the focus on engagement with specific industry representatives points to the UK’s intention to move toward more institutionalized, sector-to-sector cooperation — an important step for the future of bilateral ties.

Azerbaijan remains a central pillar of the UK’s engagement in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the UK’s decision to upgrade relations with Armenia to a strategic partnership in August 2025 is also significant, particularly against the backdrop of the ongoing normalization process between two of the region’s three states.

As a new regional security architecture continues to take shape, the role of external actors that are impartial, focused on progress, and committed to economic development is increasingly important. The UK’s record in the South Caucasus aligns with this approach. Enhanced British engagement should therefore be welcomed, especially at a time when some regional and global actors continue to view the South Caucasus primarily through the lens of geopolitical confrontation.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az