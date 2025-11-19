UK Chancellor Reeves criticizes budget leaks as ‘not acceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Wednesday condemned leaks about the upcoming budget, calling them “not acceptable,” following reports that she had dropped plans to raise income tax—news that had previously rattled bond markets.

Reeves emphasized that the budget’s priorities will focus on tackling the cost of living, reducing NHS waiting lists, and cutting the national debt. Last week’s reports had suggested an income tax increase, which would have contradicted the Labour Party’s 2024 election promises, creating confusion among investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The finance minister stressed the importance of maintaining clear communication, as mixed messages about the budget have raised concerns over government credibility and investor confidence.

News.Az