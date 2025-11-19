German Finance Minister emphasizes fair competition during Shanghai visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil highlighted the importance of fair competition while speaking in Shanghai on Wednesday. Klingbeil noted that China is seeking dialogue with Germany, signaling a willingness to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two countries.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on trade, investment, and financial cooperation, reflecting Germany’s commitment to ensuring a level playing field for businesses in international markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az