German Finance Minister emphasizes fair competition during Shanghai visit

German Finance Minister emphasizes fair competition during Shanghai visit
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil highlighted the importance of fair competition while speaking in Shanghai on Wednesday. Klingbeil noted that China is seeking dialogue with Germany, signaling a willingness to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two countries.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on trade, investment, and financial cooperation, reflecting Germany’s commitment to ensuring a level playing field for businesses in international markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


