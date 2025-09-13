UK deploys 1,000 police officers for London protests
Photo: EPA
Thousands of people gathered in central London as far-right activist Tommy Robinson led a march on Saturday, prompting a significant counter-demonstration by anti-racism campaigners.
Some 1,000 officers have been assigned to the demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police said, with barriers in place to create a "sterile area" between the two groups, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
"Today London stands tall in defence of one of our most vital rights – free speech," Robinson wrote on X.
The streets were a sea of union jacks, St George's crosses, Scottish saltires and Welsh flags as large crowds of protesters amassed near Waterloo Bridge ahead of the 'Unite the Kingdom' march towards Whitehall.