UK deploys 1,000 police officers for London protests

Thousands of people gathered in central London as far-right activist Tommy Robinson led a march on Saturday, prompting a significant counter-demonstration by anti-racism campaigners.

Some 1,000 officers have been assigned to the demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police said, with barriers in place to create a "sterile area" between the two groups, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"Today London stands tall in defence of one of our most vital rights – free speech," Robinson wrote on X.

The streets were a sea of union jacks, St George's crosses, Scottish saltires and Welsh flags as large crowds of protesters amassed near Waterloo Bridge ahead of the 'Unite the Kingdom' march towards Whitehall.


