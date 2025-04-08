UK detects new Clade Ib mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A confirmed case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in northeast England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The patient, diagnosed in March, had no known travel history or links with previously confirmed cases in Britain, said the UKHSA, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All contacts have been followed up and no further cases have been identified. The UKHSA is now working to determine how the patient caught the infection.

All previous mpox cases in Britain have either traveled to an affected country or have a link to someone who had, the UKHSA said.

Clade Ia and Ib mpox will no longer be classified as a high consequence infectious disease following a review of available evidence by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens, the UKHSA confirmed last month.

"However, the decision should not be interpreted as Clade I mpox no longer being of any public health consequence," the agency said.

The disease is still a public health emergency of international concern as defined by the World Health Organization.

Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last two to four weeks. It can also cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

