UK: Drone targeting Cyprus base didn't come from Iran

The British Defence Ministry stated that a drone which targeted the UK’s Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus was not launched from Iran.

It did not clarify where the attack came from, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Akrotiri, southwest of the sprawling coastal city of Limassol, is one of two bases the United Kingdom has retained in the former ⁠colony since independence in 1960. In addition to the military facilities, it houses families of serving personnel.

Monday’s attack took place after the UK said it would help the US in the war against Iran.

In an update on X, the ministry also said it resupplied air defence systems to British and allied bases across the region, including UK-made air defence missiles.

Royal Navy helicopters, armed with missiles, will arrive in Cyprus in the coming days, it added.

