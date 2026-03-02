Suspected drone strike hits RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspected drone strike hit Britain’s Royal Air Force base at RAF Akrotiri overnight, causing limited material damage but no casualties, officials said Monday.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed that a Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the military facility shortly after midnight (12:03 a.m.). He said all relevant services were on high alert and in full operational readiness, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Our country does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation,” Christodoulides stated. The drone was identified as an Iranian-made Shahed model. Damage was described as minor and no injuries were reported. A second drone was intercepted and non-essential personnel were dispersed as a precaution.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the strike and said the base continues to operate. Authorities advised nearby residents to shelter in place temporarily following the suspected impact.

The incident marks the first direct attack on the British sovereign base since a rocket strike by Libyan militants in 1986, signaling a notable escalation. While the bases are sovereign British territory, Cyprus itself is a European Union member and currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Located near Limassol on Cyprus’s southern coast, RAF Akrotiri is one of two bases Britain retained after Cyprus gained independence in 1960. It has previously supported operations in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain had accepted a U.S. request to allow use of its bases for defensive strikes against Iranian missile storage depots or launchers.

News.Az