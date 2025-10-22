UK Foreign Secretary calls for immediate boost in humanitarian aid to Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has urged for a significant boost in humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing that the current amount is inadequate to meet the immense human suffering in the region.

In a statement, Cooper welcomed the recent increase in aid trucks entering Gaza following a ceasefire agreement, but stressed that "the pace must be accelerated significantly" to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of fully opening the Rafah crossing, as well as establishing additional humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies.

She also called for greater access for international NGOs, saying that more humanitarian organisations must be allowed to resume operations in Gaza to meet the growing demand for material support.

Cooper's remarks come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as aid agencies continue to warn of severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies in the besieged enclave.

