UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy seems to support Azerbaijan's actions in Karabakh, referring to them as a liberation in a Substack post, as reported by Politico .

"Azerbaijan has managed to liberate the territories it lost back in the early '90s," Lammy wrote, commenting on Azerbaijan's 2023 anti-terrorist measures in the nation's Karabakh.Following this statement, it's a no-brainer to picture the possible uproar among Armenian revanchists, who are still licking their wounds from Armenia's defeat and keep trying to peddle their tall tales to the international community.Lammy's words once again demonstrate that the global community is accepting the new realities created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, while Armenia’s interpretation of events is of little interest to anyone outside of Armenia itself.Hence, Armenians have been dealt another tough blow, and it seems this won't be the last time they find themselves in a pickle with the leading Western countries they’ve been counting on.

