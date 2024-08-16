UK hopes its new military satellite will enhance space capabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK military is preparing to launch its first dedicated Earth-imaging satellite, News.Az reports citing BBC .

Called Tyche, the washing machine-sized spacecraft will have sufficient resolution to identify battlefield troop positions and vehicles.It's a demonstrator that should be followed by a network of satellites this decade using a variety of sensors.Some of these future spacecraft will be able to see through cloud and even eavesdrop on radio transmissions.Tyche's ride to orbit is booked on a SpaceX Falcon rocket flying out of California. Lift-off is scheduled for 11:20 local time (19:20 BST).The British mission will be ejected at an altitude of roughly 500km to begin what's expected to be a minimum of five years of operations.UK forces have long benefited from the use of their own, state-of-the-art satellite communications system, called Skynet, but getting access to surveillance and reconnaissance imagery from space has largely required a friendly request to allies, particularly the United States.And while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has contributed funds in the past to projects in the UK commercial sector, Tyche will be its first wholly owned imaging capability.Commissioned by UK Space Command and built by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) in Guildford, the 160kg satellite will collect its imagery at optical wavelengths - in the same light we sense with our eyes.It's designed to capture 5km-wide spot scenes on the ground and have a best resolution of 90cm.This is by no means the best performance possible (some classified US satellites are reported to see features as small as 10cm across), but it fits with the British military's generalised needs.

News.Az