UK imposes new sanctions on Russian mercenaries and military suppliers

The United Kingdom has announced a comprehensive new sanctions package targeting Kremlin-backed mercenary groups in Africa and key figures involved in Russia's military supply chain, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The latest measures, announced by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, place restrictions on 56 individuals and entities involved in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and destabilizing regions across Africa.Among the sanctioned are three mercenary groups, including Africa Corps, the successor to Russia’s Wagner Group, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxy forces. The UK became the first G7 nation to directly sanction Africa Corps, citing its role in “threatening stability and security” across African nations like Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic. “These targets have direct ties to the Kremlin and have committed extensive human rights abuses across the continent,” stated the Foreign Office.The sanctions extend to entities in China, Turkey, and Central Asia, which the UK accuses of supplying vital components for Russia’s military operations, including machine tools, microelectronics, and drone parts. This move is intended to curb Russia’s access to critical technology that could be used in its ongoing war against Ukraine.Also included in the sanctions is Denis Sergeev, a Russian intelligence officer allegedly involved in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, using a Novichok nerve agent. The UK described this as its most comprehensive sanctions package since May 2023.The sanctions follow months of pressure from the UK on Russia, with previous rounds targeting Moscow’s shipping industry, alleged chemical weapons usage, and cyber activities. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the significance of the latest actions, saying, “These measures will strike at the heart of Russia’s destabilizing efforts in Africa and cripple its military supply networks for the Ukraine war.”As Russia seeks to deepen its influence in Africa amid a prolonged war with Ukraine, the UK’s sanctions underscore a commitment by Western allies to counter Moscow’s operations across the continent and restrict its access to military resources.

