UK launches antitrust probe into Microsoft

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The United Kingdom is preparing to launch a new antitrust investigation into Microsoft, focusing on its business software ecosystem and cloud-related licensing practices, in a move that could reshape competition in the sector.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the probe, expected to begin in May, will examine how Microsoft structures its software licensing and whether it limits competition in the fast-growing cloud computing market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation comes amid wider scrutiny of major tech firms, including Amazon and Alphabet, which the regulator has previously identified as dominant players in cloud infrastructure.

According to the CMA, both Microsoft and Amazon have recently taken “material steps” to reduce certain fees in the cloud market. However, officials say concerns remain over market concentration and competitive barriers.

A key outcome of the inquiry could be the designation of “strategic market status” for Microsoft in business software. This classification would give regulators stronger powers to intervene in pricing, licensing terms, and market behavior.

The move reflects growing global pressure on Big Tech companies as governments seek to curb dominance in cloud computing, a sector that underpins much of today’s digital economy.

News.Az