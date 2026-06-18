UK man killed in paragliding crash in Spain

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A British man has died in a paragliding accident in Spain after authorities mounted a multi-agency emergency search operation to locate him.

Three fire brigades responded to reports at of a paragliding accident in Palau de Noguera, a small village in Catalonia’s Lleida province, the regional government said. They launched a search of the Tremp and Sort parks to locate the 63-year-old, who was seriously injured, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The fire services administered initial medical care until two Medical Emergency System teams arrived, however the man ultimately died.

The Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalonia’s autonomous police force, have worked with five patrols from the Citizen Security and Investigations unit following the incident.

A statement from the regional government read: “The Fire Department of the Generalitat received, at 1:20 p.m., a report of a paragliding accident in the Palau de Noguera area, in the municipality of Tremp (Pallars Jussà).

“Three fire brigades were immediately activated, from the Tremp and Sort parks, who searched the area, located the seriously injured man and initiated initial medical care until the arrival of the two activated Medical Emergency System (SEM) teams.

“Finally, the man, 63 years old and of British nationality, lost his life.

“The Mossos d'Esquadra, for their part, have worked with five patrols, from the Citizen Security and Investigation units.”

The man’s identity has not been released publicly.

News.Az