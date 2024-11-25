UK mercenary reportedly captured in Russia's Kursk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A mercenary from Britain has been taken prisoner in the Kursk area," the person said

TASS



A Telegram channel called Troyka posted a video of a question-and-answer exchange with the captive. The man said in the video that he served in the 22nd Signal Regiment of the UK armed forces from 2019 to 2023. After he was dismissed from service, he applied to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion because of financial and family issues.

News.Az