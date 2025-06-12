UK monitoring Middle East tensions: PM spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain is monitoring the situation in the Middle East but has no update on staffing in the region, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday, News.az reports citing Investing.

The statement came after the United States announced it was moving some personnel due to security concerns.

"The safety of our staff is clearly our top priority so we are monitoring the situation closely but I don’t have an update... in terms of any partial evacuation or otherwise of our own embassies," the spokesperson told reporters.

The British government has not indicated whether it plans to follow the U.S. move with similar personnel adjustments at its diplomatic facilities in the region.

