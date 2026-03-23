Bitcoin jumps as Trump signals delay on Iran strikes

The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained as much as 5.2%, trading near $71,400 on Monday morning in New York. Smaller digital assets, including Ethereum and Solana, also moved higher, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Earlier, Bitcoin had been hovering near a two-week low, dropping to $67,371 during Asian trading — its weakest level since March 9. The asset has remained volatile since tensions in Iran escalated in late February, previously climbing close to $76,000 before retreating again amid renewed uncertainty.

Broader financial markets also reacted to Trump’s remarks, as stocks and bonds rebounded on optimism about potential de-escalation. Trump said Washington and Tehran had held “very good” discussions about ending the conflict. However, initial market gains were partially erased after Iranian media denied that any talks had taken place.

The S&P 500 opened about 1.5% higher, while Brent crude dropped roughly 8% to below $103 per barrel.

At the same time, momentum supporting Bitcoin in recent weeks showed signs of weakening, with inflows into US exchange-traded funds tied to the cryptocurrency turning negative ahead of Monday’s trading session.