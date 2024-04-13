Yandex metrika counter

UK PM Sunak pledges continued support for Israel’s security

  • World
  • Share
UK PM Sunak pledges continued support for Israel’s security

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country will continue to stand up for Israel’s security.

In its statement, the UK premier condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attacks against Israel, News.Az reports.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq,” he said.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” PM Sunak added.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      