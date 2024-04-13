UK PM Sunak pledges continued support for Israel’s security

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country will continue to stand up for Israel’s security.

In its statement, the UK premier condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attacks against Israel, News.Az reports.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq,” he said.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” PM Sunak added.

News.Az

