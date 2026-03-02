UK probes Hilton, Marriott, IHG over data sharing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating whether hotel chains Hilton (HLT.N), InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L), and Marriott (MAR.O) shared competitively sensitive information using CoStar’s (CSGP.O) hotel data analytics tool.

The CMA said all four firms, including CoStar, are under investigation. Sharing data between competitors can reduce competition by making it easier for companies to predict each other’s pricing and coordinate behaviour, the watchdog noted, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CoStar’s tool provides key hotel industry metrics, such as occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and revenue per available room.

These insights can help hotels set prices, manage costs, and align supply with demand, raising concerns about potential anti-competitive practices.

