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UK, Qatar, and France send delegation to Lebanon

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UK, Qatar, and France send delegation to Lebanon
Reuters

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has received a ministerial delegation from the United Kingdom, Qatar and France.

During the visit, “developments in the situation in Lebanon were reviewed”, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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Qatar’s minister of state for international cooperation added that the country’s position regarding Lebanon “is based on two main pillars: renewing the affirmation of support for Lebanon and rejecting any violation of its sovereignty and security, and encouraging the path of diplomacy and peace”.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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