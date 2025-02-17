UK reviews UNRWA funding after Damari allegations
Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA
The UK is to review its funding to UNRWA following claims made by freed hostage Emily Damari that she was held by Hamas terrorists at sites belonging to the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.
Downing Street confirmed that funding to the Palestinian relief agency would be among those commitments reviewed against UK taxpayer priorities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government would be looking closely at the findings of a UNRWA investigation into “concerning” claims made by Damari that Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, were misusing their facilities.
In a phone call with Starmer last month, Damari alleged that while being held at an UNRWA facility, her captors only provided her with an out-of-date bottle of iodine to treat gunshot wounds in her leg and her left hand, on which she lost two fingers.
On Monday, asked about the government’s forthcoming spending review across all departments, a No.10 spokesperson confirmed UNRWA funding was under review as part of the “principle that all government spending should be assessed against taxpayer priorities.”
Asked about moves by the U.S. and Italian governments, who have stopped their funding to UNRWA, Downing Street said it was “right” that UNRWA investigates “the concerning allegations in relation to Emily Damari.”
The spokesperson added: ”We will obviously be looking at the outcome of that.”