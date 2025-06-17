UK sends additional fighter jets to Middle East amid Israel-Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain is strengthening its military presence in the Middle East by sending more fighter jets and other resources amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.

During a press conference while en route to Canada for G7 talks, Starmer emphasized that the UK is moving assets—including Eurofighter Typhoon jets—to the region for “contingency support,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the UK’s defense ministry, additional refueling aircraft have also been sent from UK bases to bolster the military capability in the area. Currently, Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter planes are stationed in the region as part of Operation Shader, which is the UK’s contribution to the international fight against the Islamic State group. Notably, RAF Typhoon jets played a crucial role in April 2024 by shooting down Iranian drones aimed at Israel, a move confirmed by Rishi Sunak, the then-prime minister.

As the conflict nears its fourth day, Starmer refrained from commenting on the likelihood of the UK’s direct involvement. Listening to Iranian threats directed at American, British, and French military bases should Western nations choose to intervene could suggest an impression of heightened risks in the region. Iran has called on the UK, France, and Germany to exert pressure on Israel to cease its attacks on Iranian targets.

News.Az