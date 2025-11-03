UK teen Bella Culley to be freed from Georgian prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pregnant British teenager Bella Culley is set to be released from a Georgian prison after prosecutors unexpectedly changed the terms of a plea deal. The 19-year-old from Billingham, Teesside had been facing up to 20 years behind bars on drug-trafficking charges, after authorities found 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage at Tbilisi airport on 10 May.

In court, Culley appeared emotional as she heard the decision, hugging her lawyer Malkhaz Salakaia when told she would be freed. Prosecutors reportedly took her age and pregnancy into account before adjusting the terms of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The case has drawn significant attention since her arrest, with the teenager looking visibly tense during previous hearings. Her upcoming release marks a dramatic turn in a case that could have had a much harsher outcome.

News.Az