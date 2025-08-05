UK to begin sending migrants back to France under new deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is set to begin returning some migrants who arrive via small boats back to France within days, following the ratification of a new treaty aimed at tackling illegal migration across the English Channel.

Under the agreement, France will accept undocumented individuals arriving in Britain by small boats. In return, the UK will accept an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with family ties in Britain. The pilot plan, dubbed the “one in, one out” scheme, was unveiled last month by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during Macron’s state visit to the UK, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

More than 25,000 migrants have crossed into Britain on small boats so far in 2025. Prime Minister Starmer, facing mounting political pressure from the right-wing Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage, has vowed to dismantle smuggling networks and curb illegal entries.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed the scheme will begin with limited numbers, focusing on recent arrivals. Though government sources suggested around 50 returns per week (approximately 2,600 per year), Cooper emphasized the agreement is only one part of a broader strategy.

"The numbers will start lower and then build up," she told Sky News, noting the initial focus will be on those who have just arrived, not those already in the UK.

The deal has received approval from the European Commission and EU member states, ensuring legal alignment. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau described the goal as clear: to dismantle the criminal networks facilitating dangerous crossings.

Meanwhile, protests around asylum seeker housing in England have drawn both pro- and anti-immigration groups, highlighting the growing tension surrounding UK migration policy.

In addition to the France deal, the UK government is implementing further measures — targeting people smugglers with sanctions, cracking down on illegal job advertisements online, and cooperating with delivery firms to prevent exploitation of migrants.

