UK to recognize Palestinian state after Trump’s departure, report says

Britain is set to officially recognize the State of Palestine this weekend, following US President Donald Trump’s visit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had earlier pledged that the UK would move forward with recognition at the UN General Assembly in September, unless Israel ended its brutal campaign in Gaza and agreed to a ceasefire, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The announcement was delayed until after Trump’s departure from Britain, as London sought to avoid clashing with Washington, where Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have openly backed Israel’s bloody ground assault on Gaza.

Downing Street said the decision was meant to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

“Statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and it is absolutely critical in protecting the viability of a two-state solution that we make clear that inalienable right,” Starmer’s spokesman said.

Israel’s ongoing massacres in Gaza have accelerated momentum for recognition worldwide.

Last year, Ireland, Norway and Spain joined 147 countries in formally recognizing Palestine.

France also declared it would extend recognition during the UN General Assembly, making it the first G7 member to take that step.

News.Az