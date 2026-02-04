UK tourists ordered to leave India over protest posters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two British tourists have reportedly been instructed to leave India after allegedly putting up pro-Palestine posters in the town of Pushkar.

The tourists, identified by local outlets as Lewis Gabriel D and Anushi Emma Christine, were issued a notice ordering them to leave the country “at the earliest.” Authorities said the move was linked to alleged violations of visa rules, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Local police stated that the posters carried political messages related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including slogans supporting Palestine and calling for a boycott of Israel. According to Pushkar police chief Rajesh Meena, the incident was considered sensitive because the town is a popular destination for Israeli visitors and is home to a Chabad House synagogue.

Officials said that engaging in political or protest-related activities that could be seen as disrespectful to other nations can breach visa conditions for foreign visitors in India. Police later removed the posters from public spaces.

The case highlights how visa rules in many countries restrict foreign nationals from participating in political activism or public demonstrations. Legal experts note that visitors are typically expected to avoid political messaging or activities while staying on tourist visas.

Pushkar, located in Rajasthan, is a well-known pilgrimage and tourist destination, attracting both international travelers and religious visitors throughout the year.

Indian authorities have not announced whether further legal action will be taken, but the reported order to leave the country suggests officials are treating the matter as an immigration or administrative issue rather than a criminal case.

News.Az