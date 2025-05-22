UK transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius in deal securing military base

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Britain signed an agreement transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in return for maintaining control over a strategically significant UK-US military base.

Under the deal, the East African nation gains control of the Chagos Archipelago from the UK, allowing the US and UK to continue operating a strategically important Diego Garcia military base for the next 99 years, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking to reporters following the signing, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the net overall cost of the deal is £3.4 billion ($4.5 billion).

Stressing the importance of securing the base, he noted that it gives the UK and the US access to "unique and vital capabilities which benefit us directly."

"If we did not agree on this deal, the legal situation would mean that we would not be able to prevent China or any other nation from setting up their own bases on the outer islands, who are carrying out joint exercises near our base," added Starmer.

In the early 19th century, Britain took over the islands after the surrender of the French forces.

Mauritius and its dependencies, including the Chagos Islands, were officially proclaimed a colony of Britain in 1814 under the Treaty of Paris.

The Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965 by the UK.

