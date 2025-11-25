UK TV triumphs at International Emmy Awards with Rivals and Ludwig

British television celebrated big at the International Emmy Awards, with UK series Rivals and Ludwig taking home top honours.

Rivals, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel, won Best Drama. The Disney+ series, starring David Tennant, Danny Dyer, and Emily Atack, explores the scandals of the wealthy in the fictional English county of Rutshire. The series is already gearing up for a second season, with Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell joining the cast, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Ludwig, a detective comedy-drama starring Anna Maxwell-Martin and David Mitchell, was named Best Comedy. Maxwell-Martin also enjoyed personal success, winning Best Actress for her role in ITV’s true crime series Until I Kill You, an adaptation of Delia Balmer’s autobiography recounting her relationship with a serial killer.

Other notable UK wins included:

Hell Jumper (BBC Two) — Best Documentary, chronicling volunteers’ first-hand experiences in Ukraine.

Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (Channel 4) — Best Current Affairs, highlighting the impact of Israeli military operations on Palestinians.

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC) — Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, following a gay couple navigating adoption.

Fallen (Apple TV) — Best Children’s Live-Action, following 17-year-old Lucinda Price in a rehabilitation facility.

International winners included Spain’s Oriol Pla, named Best Actor for Disney+ drama Yo, Adicto, Australia’s Bluey for Best Children’s Animation, and Denmark’s reality series Shaolin Heroes for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.

The awards celebrate the best television productions originating outside the United States, underscoring the growing global influence of UK programming.

News.Az